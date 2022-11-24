Maharashtra Guv summoned to Delhi, likely to be replaced over comments on Shivaji Maharaj1 min read . Updated: 24 Nov 2022, 03:25 PM IST
BJP leader said Bhagat Singh Koshyari is creating disharmony among people at large. Read here
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has been summoned to Delhi over his recent remarks regarding Shivaji Maharaj. Speaking on Koshyari's two-day visit to the national capital, BJP MP Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale said, as reported by news agency ANI, “I think they will replace him & they should replace him. He is creating disharmony among people at large. This is not going to stop unless a solution is provided."