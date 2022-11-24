Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has been summoned to Delhi over his recent remarks regarding Shivaji Maharaj. Speaking on Koshyari's two-day visit to the national capital, BJP MP Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale said, as reported by news agency ANI , “I think they will replace him & they should replace him. He is creating disharmony among people at large. This is not going to stop unless a solution is provided."

Last week, during an event in Aurangabad, Koshyari had commented that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was an icon of "olden days".

Following the comment, Bhosale, who is a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, wrote to President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others that the comment doesn't echo the national sentiment and demanded that Koshyari be sacked from his post.

"The statements made by the governor and the spokesperson of BP are very contradictory to the beliefs of the nation it would only be appropriate if you could take measures to remove Hon. Governor of Maharashtra. Your actions and deliberations in resolving this current standoff would go miles in restoring the confidence of the people of Maharashtra and the nation, that you stand in solidarity with the people's belief and faith in Chh. Shivaji Maharaj. Thanking you," read the letter.

MP Bhonsle also highlighted that Maharashtra Governor in the past had also made " objectionable remarks" against Mahatma Jyotiba Phule.

Crossed all the limits: Sharad Pawar

His statement had also drawn flak from NCP and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday, "When I heard his comments about Shiv Chhatrapati...now he has crossed all the limits. He did praise Shivaji Maharaj yesterday, but it is a late realisation. I think the President and the Prime Minister should take a decision (about Koshyari). Such people should not be given crucial posts."

The post of governor represents an institution and in order to maintain the dignity of that post, we did not comment against Koshyari earlier, the NCP supremo added.

(With inputs from agencies)