The Maharashtra government has suspended Covid-19 vaccination for those in the 18-44 age group, state health minister Rajesh Tope said on Tuesday.

The state government has reportedly decided to divert around three lakh vials of vaccine meant for the 18-44 age group for the use of people aged 45 years and above.

Speaking to reporters today, Tope said, "There is a dearth of vaccines, hence, we're considering holding off vaccination drive temporarily for the 18-44 age group. 2.75 lakh vaccine doses left for this group, which will be used for 45 years and above group now. Administering second dose is a priority."

The Maharashtra health minister said that the Covaxin stock will be diverted to those above 45 years of age who are due for a second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

"Around 35,000 doses of Covaxin are available for people above 45 years, but over five lakh people need the second dose of Covaxin. For this, we are diverting Covaxin stock to those above 45 years of age," Tope staed.

"Three lakh doses of Covaxin which was for the 18 to 44 age group will now be diverted to 45 and above. We are suspending vaccination for the 18+ age group who want Covaxin," the Maharashtra minister added.





