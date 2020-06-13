MUMBAI: Spelling relief for many, Maharashtra on Saturday halved rates for covid-19 tests conducted by private laboratories in the state to ₹2,200 from ₹4,500.

" ₹2,200 will be charged for collecting the swabs through viral transport media (VTM) from hospitals, while it would cost ₹2,800 for collection of swab from home. Earlier, the charges were ₹4,500 and ₹5,200 respectively," said state health minister Rajesh Tope, adding that the new rates are the lowest in the country.

Though revised rates are the maximum these labs can charge, district collectors can negotiate with private labs to reduce the rates further, Tope added.

In cases of private labs charging more than the prescribed limit, legal action can be taken against them.

Maharashtra has 95 labs to screen for covid-19, of which 54 are government entities while the rest are private.

In state capital, Mumbai, 19,042 tests are being conducted for every million while in the number in national capital Delhi is 13,466. Bengaluru is conducting 3,878 tests per million.

Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra have crossed 1,00,00-mark after the state reported 3,493 new patients on Friday. Active cases number 49,616, while recoveries and discharges are at 47,796. Death toll is 3,717.

Mumbai reported 1,366 new cases taking the tally in the city to 55,451. With 90 new deaths, the city's death toll is at 2,044. Active cases in the city are at 28,248.

Recovery rate in the state is 47.34% while mortality rate is at 3.7%.

