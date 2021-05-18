Maharashtra has controlled second Covid wave, claims Shiv Sena

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Covid in Maharashtra: The Shiv Sena has claimed that its government has controlled the second wave of Covid in Maharashtra. The state, Sena said, will now also find a way out of the crisis caused by cyclone Tauktae, which hit coastal parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai on Monday.

According to PTI, Shiv Sena, in an editorial in its mouthpiece 'Saamana' said: "Crises are not new to Maharashtra and the state, which routs these crises, is not new to the world."

"Maharashtra controlled the first and second waves of COVID-19. Defeated Nisarga (cyclone last year). Now, Maharashtra will successfully find a way out of the Tauktae cyclone crisis too," the editorial said as per PTI.

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state by Covid, with nearly 4.5 lakh active cases as of today. It has recorded over 82,000 deaths due to pandemic. On Monday, the state recorded 26616 active cases, lowest since March 23.

The daily active cases had started rising from the third week of March and breached 65000-mark in mid-April. However, the cases started dipping again since then and now daily numbers are in the range of 25-30000.

So far, Maharashtra has reported over 54 lakh cases, highest for any state in India. The state has recorded over 48.74 lakh recoveries so far. In terms of cases, Maharashtra is followed by Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.

Maharashtra is being ruled by Maha Vikas Aghadi, three party alliance of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress.

