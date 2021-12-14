Omicron cases in India have risen to 41 with Maharastra reporting the highest number of infections of the latest variant of the coronavirus. Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Karnataka have also reported cases of the new coronavirus variant.

Maharashtra reported two more fully vaccinated people infected with the Omicron variant of COVID-19, with both having Dubai travel history. As of Monday, Maharashtra's tally of Omicron cases stood at 20, as per the state health department.

Both the patients, including a woman, detected in Maharashtra are asymptomatic and were fully vaccinated, the health department added.

“Two new cases have been found to be infected with Omicron, according to a report released today by the National Institute of Virology - one from Latur and one from Pune," the state health department said.

The Pune case is a 39-year old woman, while the Latur patient is a 33-year-old male.

Both the patients have a travel history to Dubai, it said in a bulletin.

A man who had returned from South Africa tested positive in Gujarat, taking the tally in the country to 41 on Monday.

Omicron cases in India: State-wise list

Omicron has been detected in Maharashtra (20), Rajasthan (9), Karnataka (3), Gujarat (4), Kerala (1) and Andhra Pradesh (1) and Union Territories of Delhi (2) and Chandigarh (1).

Cases of Omicron, which is categorised as a “variant of concern" by the World Health Organisation, have been detected in about 60 countries.

