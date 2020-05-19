Maharashtra has one-third of India's total coronavirus cases. State-wise tally

Coronavirus cases in India hit the grim milestone of 1-lakh mark today as new infections continued to show a daily rise of about 5,000 cases for second day in a row. India reported 4,970 new cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total Covid-19 cases in the country to 101,139. Deaths rose by 134 to 3,163. Maharashtra in the worst affected state by COVID-19 pandemic in India, accounting for about one-third of the country's total cases.

According to Ministry of Health's figures, there are 58,802 active coronavirus cases in the country while 39,173 have recovered.

India's death rate remains below that of other large nations. Its mortality rate for those with the disease is 3%, compared with 6% for the United States where around 89,000 people have died, 14% for the United Kingdom and Italy and 15% for France.

Of the 134 deaths reported since Monday morning, 51 were in Maharashtra, 35 in Gujarat, 14 in Uttar Pradesh, eight in Delhi, seven in Rajasthan, six in West Bengal, four in Madhya Pradesh, three in Tamil Nadu, two each in Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir, and one each in Bihar and Telangana.

Of the 3,163 fatalities, Maharashtra tops tally with 1,249 deaths. Gujarat comes second with 694 deaths, followed by Madhya Pradesh at 252, West Bengal at 244, Delhi at 168, Rajasthan at 138, Uttar Pradesh at 118, Tamil Nadu at 81 and Andhra Pradesh at 50.

India has extended that lockdown to May 31 but has offered more relaxations. During the fourth phase of lockdown, the Centre allowed the states to demarcate green, orange and green zones. Flights and train services remain suspended till month end. Most of the states permitted public transport to start except metro rails. India has been under lockdown since March 25 to prevent the spread of the virus.

Here is total coronavirus cases in India, state-wise

Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 33

Andhra Pradesh - 2474

Arunachal Pradesh - 1

Assam - 107

Bihar - 1391

Chandigarh - 196

Chhattisgarh - 93

Dadar Nagar Haveli - 1

Delhi - 10054

Goa - 38

Gujarat - 11745

Haryana - 928

Himachal Pradesh - 90

Jammu and Kashmir - 1289

Jharkhand - 223

Karnataka - 1246

Kerala - 630

Ladakh - 43

Madhya Pradesh - 5236

Maharashtra - 35058

Manipur - 7

Meghalaya - 13

Mizoram - 1

Odisha - 876

Puducherry - 18

Punjab - 1980

Rajasthan - 5507

Tamil Nadu - 11760

Telangana - 1597

Tripura - 167

Uttarakhand - 93

Uttar Pradesh - 4605

West Bengal - 2825

(With Agency Inputs)

Share Via