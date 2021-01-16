OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Maharashtra has received 10 lakh vaccine doses: State health minister
Madhura Patil, a health worker, gestures as she receives COVID-19 vaccine in the presence of Uddhav Thackeray, standing in white dress, Chief Minister of Maharashtra State in Mumbai, India, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. India started inoculating health workers Saturday in what is likely the world's largest COVID-19 vaccination campaign, joining the ranks of wealthier nations where the effort is already well underway. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade) (AP)

Maharashtra has received 10 lakh vaccine doses: State health minister

1 min read . Updated: 16 Jan 2021, 02:58 PM IST PTI

Maharashtra needs 17.50 lakh doses of the coronavirus vaccine, as 8 lakh health workers have registered for the programme on CoWIN application, the minister said

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday said the state has received 60 per cent of the Covid-19 vaccine stock or 10 lakh doses so far and the remaining doses will be available in the next 10 days.

Speaking to reporters after attending the vaccination drive in Jalna, Tope said at least 8 lakh health workers have registered for this programme, and for this, the state needs 7.5 lakh additional doses of the vaccine.

"Although the state has received 60 per cent to the vaccine stock it needs, the remaining consignment will be made available in the next 10 days," the minister said.

"Maharashtra needs 17.50 lakh doses of the coronavirus vaccine, as 8 lakh health workers have registered for the programme on CoWIN application. We have received 10 lakh doses and we still need 7.5 lakh more," Tope said.

Tope said he would be writing to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to make the remaining doses available as soon as possible.

The first Covid-19 case was detected in March, 2020, and since then health workers have been relentlessly working to save people's lives, he said.

"As a health minister, I appeal to all health workers who have registered for the immunisation drive to avail the vaccine as it is safe," he added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper

