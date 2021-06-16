"Since both were dealing directly with the public, was it possible for the public to ascertain the quality or source of these drugs?" it said. The HC referred to a news story published on Wednesday, which said that a private housing society in the city had said that it had probably been cheated and provided spurious anti-COVID-19 vaccines by those who had carried out a vaccination drive for its residents. "We don't want any such incidents. Such things should not happen because of the existence of a parallel system. These are situations with which we are not too happy," the high court said. "These people (celebrities) projected themselves as some kind of messiahs without verifying if the drugs were spurious or if the supply was legal. In both these cases, we expect the State Govt to scrutinise their actions," the HC said. The high court will next hear the plea further on June 25. PTI AYA NP NP

