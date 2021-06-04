OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Maharashtra health infra should be upgraded to face third Covid wave: Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray emphasised on strengthening health facilities in rural areas in preparation against a probable third wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

Upgrading health infrastructure was now a priority for Maharashtra government, the Chief Ministed stated.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Virtually inaugurating an oxygen refilling plant at Kudal in Sindhudurg district on Friday, Thackeray promised that his government will provide all help to district administrations for upgrading health facilities across the state.

Thackeray directed district authorities to increase oxygen production capacity and expand Covid testing facilities. There should be no shortage of oxygen in districts, he added.

"District administrations should start planning so that a third wave can be dealt with effectively," he said.

Maharashtra was one of the worst hit states during the initial phase of the second wave of Covid-19.

On Friday, the state recorded a decline in daily coronavirus cases and deaths even though capital Mumbai saw a marginal increase in both Covid-related deaths and new cases.

Maharashtra reported 14,152 new Covid-19 cases and 289 deaths on Friday. A day before, the state had reported 15,229 new Covid cases and 307 deaths.

Meanwhile, Mumbai saw 973 new coronavirus cases and 24 deaths on the day. On Thursday, Mumbai had reported 961 new Covid cases and 21 deaths due to the virus.

(With PTI input)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

RELATED STORIES
Maharashtra witnessed a decline in daily coronavirus cases and deaths on Friday. (PTI)

Maharashtra logs 14,152 Covid cases in 24 hrs; Mumbai daily case count at 973

1 min read . 08:24 PM IST
Delta variant was the main reason leading to the rapid surge in the number of COVID cases in Delhi during its fourth wave (ANI)

Delta variant behind 60% of Delhi Covid-19 cases in April, reveals study

3 min read . 08:01 PM IST
Centre said it is working with Bharat Biotech and WHO for COVIXIN approval (REUTERS)

WHO's approval for COVAXIN: Govt says milestone to be achieved soon

2 min read . 08:18 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout