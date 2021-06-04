Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray emphasised on strengthening health facilities in rural areas in preparation against a probable third wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

Upgrading health infrastructure was now a priority for Maharashtra government, the Chief Ministed stated.

Virtually inaugurating an oxygen refilling plant at Kudal in Sindhudurg district on Friday, Thackeray promised that his government will provide all help to district administrations for upgrading health facilities across the state.

Thackeray directed district authorities to increase oxygen production capacity and expand Covid testing facilities. There should be no shortage of oxygen in districts, he added.

"District administrations should start planning so that a third wave can be dealt with effectively," he said.

Maharashtra was one of the worst hit states during the initial phase of the second wave of Covid-19.

On Friday, the state recorded a decline in daily coronavirus cases and deaths even though capital Mumbai saw a marginal increase in both Covid-related deaths and new cases.

Maharashtra reported 14,152 new Covid-19 cases and 289 deaths on Friday. A day before, the state had reported 15,229 new Covid cases and 307 deaths.

Meanwhile, Mumbai saw 973 new coronavirus cases and 24 deaths on the day. On Thursday, Mumbai had reported 961 new Covid cases and 21 deaths due to the virus.

(With PTI input)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics