Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope tests positive for Covid-19

Mumbai: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

"My COVID report has come positive. I am doing well and taking the advice of doctors. With everyone's blessings, I will be soon back in your service. Those who have come in my contact must take care and get themselves tested if they find symptoms," Tope tweeted in Marathi.

माझी कोरोना चाचणी पॉझिटिव्ह आली आहे. माझी प्रकृती चांगली असून मी डॉक्टरांचा सल्ला घेत आहे. आपल्या सर्वांच्या आशीर्वादाने कोरोनाला हरवून लवकरच मी आपल्या सेवेत रुजू होईल. माझ्या संपर्कात आलेल्यांनी काळजी घ्यावी आणि लक्षणे दिसल्यास तत्काळ आपली कोरोना चाचणी करून घ्यावी. — Rajesh Tope (@rajeshtope11) February 18, 2021





Maharashtra reported 5,427 new COVID-19 cases and 38 deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health department said on Thursday.





