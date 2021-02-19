Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope tests positive for Covid-19

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope tests positive for Covid-191 min read . 07:55 AM IST
'My Covid report has come positive,' Rajesh Tope tweeted in Marathi
Mumbai: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
"My COVID report has come positive. I am doing well and taking the advice of doctors. With everyone's blessings, I will be soon back in your service. Those who have come in my contact must take care and get themselves tested if they find symptoms," Tope tweeted in Marathi.
Maharashtra reported 5,427 new COVID-19 cases and 38 deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health department said on Thursday.
