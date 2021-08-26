Amid fears of a possible third wave of coronavirus , Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday said the state is recruiting 1,200 doctors. “By September end, we will recruit 7,000 more health staff," Tope said.

The Maharashtra health minister also said that the production of oxygen and the number of hospital beds will be increased. “We've purchased 1,000 new ambulances," he added.

Tope also said that the Maharashtra government has directed district collectors and local authorities to complete vaccination of teaching and non-teaching staff by 5 September.

An increment of ₹1,500 in the salary of ASHA workers have been approved, Tope said. "This will benefit 71,000 ASHA workers. Approximately ₹275 crore will be included in the budget for the same," the Maharashtra health minister confirmed.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra registered 5,031 fresh Covid-19 cases and 216 new fatalities on Wednesday - the latter up nearly 100 from a day ago - taking the infection tally to 64,37,680 and the death toll to 1,36,571.

The state has crossed the 5,000 daily case mark after a gap of 6 days. It had reported 5,225 Covid-19 infections on 19 August.

Maharashtra had registered 4,355 Covid-19 cases and 119 deaths on Tuesday. Six districts namely Bhandara, Gondia, Nagpur, Washim, Nandurbar and Dhule, did not report any fresh infection of coronavirus in a span of 24 hours, and same was the case with Chandrapur, Amaravati, Nanded, Parbhani, Dhule and Malegaon municipal corporations (urban centres).

Also, as many as 4,380 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the state in a day, taking the cumulative number of recovered cases to 62,47,414.

Maharashtra now has 50,183 active Covid-19 cases. The state has 2,98,264 people in home isolation and another 2,369 in institutional quarantine, according to the official.

The state's coronavirus recovery rate stands at 97.04%, while the fatality rate is 2.12%. The cumulative number of tests conducted in the state climbed to 5,28,40,805, of which 2,07,995 tests (up from 1,87,121 on Tuesday) were done in the last 24 hours.

