Maharashtra heatwave: Govt reserves hospital beds after IMD's warning, says Tope

The Maharashtra government has reserved hospitals for heatstroke patients and is also creating awareness among people to safeguard themselves during the heatwave conditions, said state health minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning.

Tope stated that the government is monitoring the situation and taking all steps to tackle it after Shiv Sena MLA Sunil Prabhu raised the issue in the state assembly.

The health minister said that the information, education and communication (IEC) method has been adopted for creating awareness about heatwave management.

People are being given tips, like reducing outdoor activity hours, drinking sufficient water and wearing loose cotton clothes, Tope informed.

The IMD has issued a 'yellow alert' (heatwave conditions in isolated parts) for Wednesday and predicted that the maximum temperature in Mumbai will remain around 40 degrees Celsius for a couple of days.

The Santacruz observatory in Mumbai recorded a temperature of 37.5 degrees Celsius on Tuesday evening with a departure of 4.6 degrees.

The maximum temperature is expected to remain on a higher side in Mumbai, Raigad, Thane and some other places, it had said.

In the wake of severe heatwave conditions prevailing in Mumbai and neighbouring districts, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also appealed to citizens to stay safe and hydrated and avoid going out in the afternoon.

A person suffering from a heat stroke should immediately be taken to hospital, it said, and asked people to increase the intake of water and other healthy fluids.

"Drink sufficient water and as often as possible, even if not thirsty," the BMC had said and asked people to avoid strenuous activities when the outside temperature is high.

It also asked citizens to avoid tea, coffee, soft drinks, high-protein and stale food and suggested that people use a hat or an umbrella and also use a damp cloth on the head, neck, face and limbs if they work outdoors.

The BMC also asked people to take ORS (oral rehydration salts) and homemade drinks like lassi, torani (rice water), lemon water and buttermilk which help to re-hydrate the body.

Use fans and take bath in cold water frequently, it said. "If a person faints or falls ill, he/she see a doctor immediately," it stated.

