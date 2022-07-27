So far this year, 46 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents, with 25 of them getting killed due to lightning strikes, 20 due to drowning, according to the report
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
A new report based on a preliminary survey states that crops on nearly 3.80 lakh hectares of land owned by over six lakh farmers have been damaged in the Marathwada region of Maharashtra in the wake of the state receiving excessive rains and floods so far this year. Additionally, the report noted that a total of 46 people have died in rain-related incidents in Marathwada region. The Marathwada region comprises Aurangabad, Beed, Hingoli, Jalna, Latur, Nanded, Osmanabad and Parbhani.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
A new report based on a preliminary survey states that crops on nearly 3.80 lakh hectares of land owned by over six lakh farmers have been damaged in the Marathwada region of Maharashtra in the wake of the state receiving excessive rains and floods so far this year. Additionally, the report noted that a total of 46 people have died in rain-related incidents in Marathwada region. The Marathwada region comprises Aurangabad, Beed, Hingoli, Jalna, Latur, Nanded, Osmanabad and Parbhani.
Notably, the revenue department of the state completed the survey of 1,73,717 hectares of land, which is 45.85% of the total affected area, according to an official. The region apparently received 462.3 mm rainfall till now this year as against the average of 296.2 mm.
Notably, the revenue department of the state completed the survey of 1,73,717 hectares of land, which is 45.85% of the total affected area, according to an official. The region apparently received 462.3 mm rainfall till now this year as against the average of 296.2 mm.
The report which was issued by the divisional commissioner's office in Aurangabad also notified that till July 26, it recorded 156.08% rainfall. "As per the primary survey, 6.23 lakh farmers owning 3,78,866.19 hectares of land have been hit due to excess rains and floods across eight districts of Marathwada region. Nanded was the worst hit district, where 2,98,861.19 hectares of land was affected," the report highlighted.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The report which was issued by the divisional commissioner's office in Aurangabad also notified that till July 26, it recorded 156.08% rainfall. "As per the primary survey, 6.23 lakh farmers owning 3,78,866.19 hectares of land have been hit due to excess rains and floods across eight districts of Marathwada region. Nanded was the worst hit district, where 2,98,861.19 hectares of land was affected," the report highlighted.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Unfortunately, a total of 660 animals perished in rain-related incidents in the region and as many as 182 circles in Marathwada have been hit by excess rains this monsoon, the report said. The report further noted that so far this year, 46 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents, with 25 of them getting killed due to lightning strikes, 20 due to drowning, and one due wall collapse.
Unfortunately, a total of 660 animals perished in rain-related incidents in the region and as many as 182 circles in Marathwada have been hit by excess rains this monsoon, the report said. The report further noted that so far this year, 46 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents, with 25 of them getting killed due to lightning strikes, 20 due to drowning, and one due wall collapse.
According to the report, in Maharashtra's Nanded district, 509 roads were affected due to heavy rains, where 12 water supply schemes, 460 bridges, 43 irrigation schemes also suffered severe damages. Besides that, primary health centres and other government buildings got damaged.
According to the report, in Maharashtra's Nanded district, 509 roads were affected due to heavy rains, where 12 water supply schemes, 460 bridges, 43 irrigation schemes also suffered severe damages. Besides that, primary health centres and other government buildings got damaged.
Meanwhile, in another development, the Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday approved a ₹369.78 crore development plan for the Lonar crater-lake, a notified national geo-heritage monument situated in Buldhana district. The Bombay High Court had last year directed the government to set up a development authority to preserve Lonar Lake, known as the only crater lake in the world formed by meteoric impact, according to news agency PTI report.
Meanwhile, in another development, the Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday approved a ₹369.78 crore development plan for the Lonar crater-lake, a notified national geo-heritage monument situated in Buldhana district. The Bombay High Court had last year directed the government to set up a development authority to preserve Lonar Lake, known as the only crater lake in the world formed by meteoric impact, according to news agency PTI report.