Authorities have declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in Maharashtra's Raigad district till Thursday amid the 'red alert' issued by the weather department.
As reported by ANI, the met department has issued a 'red' alert for the district.
Earlier on Monday, the weather department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall and issued an orange alert for six districts of Maharashtra till July 27. The weather department noted that Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudrug, Pune, Kolhapur and Satara districts will receive heavy to heavy rainfall till July 27.
Earlier this week, following heavy rainfall, a landslide struck the tribal village situated on a hill slope in Khalapur tehsil, Raigad district, approximately 80 km away from Mumbai.
At least 26 people have died by being trapped in the debris caused by the landslide, as per the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).
As per the latest update, the death toll in the Irshalwadi landslide incident in Maharashtra's Raigad district is expected to increase. The district collector has forwarded a proposal to the state government, suggesting that 57 missing individuals be declared deceased, PTI reported.
Before the rescue operation was halted on Sunday at the hillside hamlet, a total of 27 bodies had been recovered.
Collector Yogesh Mhase confirmed that on Monday, they submitted a proposal to the state government, recommending that the 57 missing individuals be declared deceased in the aftermath of the Irshalwadi landslide that occurred on July 19. Should the government approve the proposal, the death toll from the tragic landslide would rise to 84.
Officials said, as the village, overlooked by Irshalgad fort, a popular trekking destination, does not have a pucca road, earthmovers and excavators could not be easily mobilised and the search and rescue operation had to be carried out manually before being called off.
Two years ago, village Taliye in Raigad district experienced a devastating landslide, resulting in 87 casualties after authorities declared 31 missing persons dead. This incident adds to the concerning trend of landslides in the region. Since the first landslide in Mahad taluka in 2005, nearly 350 people have lost their lives in similar incidents, including the recent 27 deaths in Irshalwadi.
After the 2005 landslide, experts conducted a survey and identified 84 vulnerable villages. In 2021, a subsequent survey increased the count of landslide-prone villages to 103. Presently, there are 135 tribal hamlets in the district lacking basic amenities like roads, electricity, clean water, and healthcare facilities.
In the wake of the recent tragedy, Adivasi Sangharsh Samiti, a tribal organization from Raigad district, has claimed that they had submitted an application in 2015 to the collector's office for the rehabilitation of Irshalwadi residents.
(With inputs from agencies)
