In the wake of the forecast of heavy rains in Mumbai and other coastal areas of the state during this week, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday directed the state administration to stay alert and be prepared to tackle any eventuality.

The CM in a statement said patients, including of COVID-19, should not face any hurdle in their treatment.

People living in low-lying areas, dilapidated buildings and landslide-prone areas should be moved to safer places, he told the state administration.

He also asked guardian ministers to convene meetings of district disaster management authorities.

"There is a forecast of heavy rains from June 9 to 12 in the Mumbai Metropolian Region and Konkan region...prepare yourself to face any eventuality," he said.

Thackeray directed the administration at the state and district levels to work in coordination and ensure people do not face any hardships.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) at Mumbai in a tweet said, "Severe weather warnings over the region during next 5 days. Increase in rainfall activity expected over Konkan and adjoining ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra from 10th June."

Severe weather warnings over the region during next 5 days. Increase in rainfall activity expected over Konkan and adjoining ghat areas pf Madhya Maharashtra from 10th June. pic.twitter.com/H4eWqh2EEi — Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai (@RMC_Mumbai) June 7, 2021

In another tweet, the RMC said thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, gusty winds and moderate to intense spells of rain very likely over Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Ahmednagar, Pune, Beed, Jalna,Parbhani, Hingoli, Nanded, Aurangabad and Latur during next three-four hours.

The IMD's head SID, Climate Research & Services at Pune, K S Hosalikar in a tweet said, "Pl see the severe weather warnings given by IMD today for coming 5 days. From 10th June onward enhancement in rainfall is seen over Konkan, with possibility of heavy to very heavy at isolated places. Trend is likely to continue. pl watch IMD updates."

On Sunday, the IMD informed that the southwest monsoon had further advanced into central Arabian Sea, covering several parts of the country, including the entire northeastern region.

According to the department, the monsoon has also advanced in some more parts of Maharashtra, entire Karnataka, some more parts of Telangana, entire Tamil Nadu, some more parts of Andhra Pradesh, more parts of central Bay of Bengal and northeast, Bay of Bengal, and then entire northeastern states Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, Assam, and Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, most parts of Sub-Himalayan Bengal and Sikkim.

