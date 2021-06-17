The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said that four districts of Maharashtra--Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad would witness heavy rainfall on June 18 and 19.

The IMD has predicted light to moderate rain or thundershowers in the city and the suburban areas with the possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places.

"An offshore trough runs from south Karnataka to north Kerala coast. Under its influence, widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls likely over Konkan, Goa, and Madhya Maharashtra during next 2-3 days. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall also very likely over Maharashtra and Goa during the next 24 hours," the IMD said in a statement.

Yesterday, the rain started lashing Mumbai city and its suburbs after a gap of three days. Continuous rain causes waterlogging in Mumbai's Parel area on Wednesday and also led to traffic snarls at different parts of the city.

Last week also heavy rain had lashed Mumbai and its suburbs as the monsoon set in over the city, inundating several low-lying areas and disrupting train and bus services. However, no significant rainfall was recorded since Sunday, barring some light rain at isolated places.

Apart from Maharashtra, the weather department has projected heavy rainfall in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala Bihar, and Jharkhand during the next two days.

