Pranav Penkar, the president of the Kokan Vibhag Rickshaw-Taxi Mahasangh has said, "the state government has not paid any heed to the long pending demands of the autorickshaw and taxi operators. Hence, we had to take this harsh step of going on an indefinite strike." He further informed that one of the major demands of the autorickshaw and taxi operators was a hike in fares, as the price of CNG has increased, adding that, the state government has issued a number of permits to autorickshaws in the region and it should stop the same for at least 10 to 15 years, as it adversely affects the existing operators.