Earlier this month, Mahanagar Gas announced increase in the retail price of compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) in Mumbai to the tune of ₹4/kg and ₹3/SCM respectively
In the wake of several pending demands, including hike in fares amid rise in prices of CNG, that are yet to be considered by the Maharashtra government, the autorickshaw, taxi owners and operators in the state have said they will be going on an indefinite by the end of this month. According to news agency PTI report, over 2.5 lakh autorickshaw, taxi owners and operators in the Konkan division of Maharashtra will go on an indefinite strike from midnight of July 31 to press for their various pending demands, an official said on Tuesday. Notably, the Konkan division comprises Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts.
Pranav Penkar, the president of the Kokan Vibhag Rickshaw-Taxi Mahasangh has said, "the state government has not paid any heed to the long pending demands of the autorickshaw and taxi operators. Hence, we had to take this harsh step of going on an indefinite strike." He further informed that one of the major demands of the autorickshaw and taxi operators was a hike in fares, as the price of CNG has increased, adding that, the state government has issued a number of permits to autorickshaws in the region and it should stop the same for at least 10 to 15 years, as it adversely affects the existing operators.
Meanwhile, earlier this month, Mahanagar Gas announced an increase in the retail price of compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) in Mumbai to the tune of ₹4/kg and ₹3/SCM respectively. The distributor attributed the continuing price increases to rising input gas cost and the fall in the rupee. The company has been sourcing gas from the overseas market to meet the shortfall in domestic gas allocation.
Accordingly, MGL has increased the retail price of CNG by ₹4/kg to ₹80 and that of domestic PNG by ₹3/SCM (standard cubic metre) to ₹48.50, in and around Mumbai. The Centre had increased the price of domestic and imported natural gas by over 110 percent from April 1. This had completely offset the steep price reduction announced by the state by way slashing tax (VAT) on these fuels to 3.5 per cent from 13.5 per cent from April 1.
