Home >News >India >Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh tests positive for coronavirus
Anil Deshmukh. (ANI)
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh tests positive for coronavirus

1 min read . Updated: 05 Feb 2021, 08:33 PM IST Staff Writer

  • 'I tested positive for coronavirus today, but I am in good health. I appeal to those who came in my contact to get theselves tested. I will return in your service soon after defeating coronavirus,' the Maharashtra Home Minister said in his tweet

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday said that he has tested positive for coronavirus. Deshmukh shared the information on his Twitter handle.

"I tested positive for coronavirus today, but I am in good health. I appeal to those who came in my contact to get theselves tested. I will return in your service soon after defeating coronavirus," the Maharashtra Home Minister said in his tweet.

Anil Deshmukh also urged those who have come in contact with him recently to get themselves tested as a precaution.

A state health official said Deshmukh was on a tour of east Vidarbha over the last few days and returned to Nagpur on Thursday.

"A precautionary test was conducted on him today, which confirmed that he has contracted the infection. Deshmukh is currently at his residence in Nagpur," the official said.

It is not yet clear whether he has been advised to remain in home quarantine or get admitted to a hospital, he added.

As of today, the total number of recovered patients in Maharashtra is at 2,93,118, with a recovery rate of 94%.

The total active cases in Maharashtra are 5,597 with 302 patients discharged in the last 24 hours, according to reports from Brihanmumbai Municipal Cooperation (BMC).

Click here to read the Mint ePaper

