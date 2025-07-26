Maharashtra horror: HIV-infected girl raped at children's home in Latur, forced abortion, 4 arrested so far

Four individuals were arrested on Friday, July 26, for allegedly raping an HIV-infected girl for more than two years at a children's shelter in Latur district of Maharashtra. They also compelled her to undergo an abortion after she became pregnant, news agency PTI reported, citing a police official.

The girl filed a complaint at the Dhoki police station in her native Dharashiv district, stating that the incidents occurred between 13 July 2023 and 23 July 2025 at Sevalay, a home for HIV-infected children in Hasegaon.

"As per her complaint, the child was at the institution for the past two years. She was allegedly raped by an employee of the children's home four times. He also threatened her to not disclose the ordeal to anyone. The institution's management did not help her and even tore up a letter she had marked for officials and had dropped into a complaint box," an official told PTI.

When the victim fell sick, she was taken to a hospital where tests revealed that she was four months pregnant. Subsequently, the accused arranged for a doctor to perform an abortion without her consent, the official said. Six individuals were registered by Dhoki police, including the founder and superintendent of the institution, the employee who assaulted her, and the doctor who carried out the abortion, the official added.

The case was transferred to the Ausa police station, the jurisdiction in which the alleged incidents took place. According to Latur Superintendent of Police Amol Tambe, four people were arrested. They were identified as Sevalay founder Ravi Bapatle, its superintendent Rachna Bapatle, employees Amit Mahamuni and Pooja Waghmare.

Last month, a similar incident was reported from Latur district, where a 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped and impregnated, reported PTI.

"As per the probe conducted so far, the minor victim had been staying with her sister, and her brother-in-law was employed as a farm worker by the accused," the report quoted an official.

The accused allegedly kept a close watch on the girl and often visited the farm shed whenever she was there. During one such occasion, he allegedly raped the minor and threatened to kill her.