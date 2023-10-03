Maharashtra hospital deaths: Shiv Sena MP makes dean of Nanded college clean urinals, pigs found roaming facility
Death toll rises to 31, including 12 infants, at Dr Shankarrao Chavan Medical College and Hospital in Maharashtra. The Chief Minister's office has denied shortages of medicine or doctors and staff, and said the deaths will be investigated.
The unkempt deplorable condition of Dr Shankarrao Chavan Medical College and Hospital has shocked state authorities as death count mounted to 31 in the past 48 hours. The number of people deceased also includes twelve infants. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said that action will be taken against those found guilty in the incident.