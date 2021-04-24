Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde on Friday said that the state government will provide financial assistance of ₹five lakh each to the families of those who lost their lives in the fire incident. The cabinet minister added that those found guilty will not be spared.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has ordered an inquiry into the incident.
A statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said that Thackeray spoke to the district authorities on learning about the fire incident.
He said that Vijay Vallabh Hospital is a private facility and a probe should be conducted on whether the fire safety measures were being followed there.
This tragic incident comes just days after 24 Covid-19 patients lost their lives after an oxygen tanker leaked outside Dr Zakir Hussain Hospital in Nashik, Maharashtra.