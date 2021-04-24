The death toll in the fire incident at a Covid care hospital in Maharashtra's Virar has reached 15, said Vasai-Virar municipal corporation on Friday.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered under IPC Section 304, 337, 338 and 34 at Arnala Police Station, against staff, management, and a doctor in the hospital fire incident, said DCP Sanjay Patil.

Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil had earlier stated that he had has asked the state Director General of Police (DGP) to conduct an in-depth probe into the fire.

In a tweet, Walse Patil said the fire incident was "extremely unfortunate and painful".

The blaze erupted in the ICU located on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital, a private facility, at Virar in Palghar district shortly after 3 am on Friday.

Three fire tenders of the Virar Fire Brigade reached the spot to douse the fire.

There were 90 patients in the hospital, 18 of them in the ICU, when the fire broke out after a blast in the AC unit, an official said. The dead include five women and eight men.

Other Covid patients were shifted to nearby hospitals.

Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde on Friday said that the state government will provide financial assistance of ₹five lakh each to the families of those who lost their lives in the fire incident. The cabinet minister added that those found guilty will not be spared.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

A statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said that Thackeray spoke to the district authorities on learning about the fire incident.

He said that Vijay Vallabh Hospital is a private facility and a probe should be conducted on whether the fire safety measures were being followed there.

This tragic incident comes just days after 24 Covid-19 patients lost their lives after an oxygen tanker leaked outside Dr Zakir Hussain Hospital in Nashik, Maharashtra.





