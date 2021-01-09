Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief at a tragic fire incident at the Sick Newborn Care Unit of the Maharashtra hospital, in which 10 newborn babies died.

"Heart-wrenching tragedy in Bhandara, Maharashtra, where we have lost precious young lives. My thoughts are with all the bereaved families. I hope the injured recover as early as possible," PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

Heart-wrenching tragedy in Bhandara, Maharashtra, where we have lost precious young lives. My thoughts are with all the bereaved families. I hope the injured recover as early as possible. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 9, 2021

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi also condoled the tragic incident and appealed to the state government to provide all possible assistance to the families affected.

The unfortunate incident of fire at Bhandara District General Hospital in Maharashtra is extremely tragic.



My condolences to the families of the children who lost their lives.



I appeal to Maha Govt to provide every possible assistance to the families of the injured & deceased. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 9, 2021

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan tweeted condolences.

The fire accident in Bhandara district hospital, Maharashtra is very unfortunate. I am pained beyond words. My thoughts and condolences are with bereaved families. May God give them the strength to bear this irreparable loss. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 9, 2021

Spoke to Maharashtra Health Minister Sh @rajeshtope11 ji regarding the most unfortunate incident at Bhandara district hospital where innocent children died in a fire incident. Deepest condolences to the families. Prayers for the safety of innocent new borns who could be rescued. https://t.co/p9r0MIIT1W — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) January 9, 2021

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray spoke to state health minister Rajesh Tope as well as District Collector and Superintendent of Police of Bhandara district over the fire tragedy. The chief minister has also ordered an investigation into the matter.

Ten newborn babies died after a massive fire broke out in the Special Newborn Care Unit of a hospital in Maharashtra at 2 am on Saturday.

The infants were aged between a month and three months.

The cause of the fire is yet to be known but the hospital administration hinted that an electrical short-circuit could be the possible reason.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via