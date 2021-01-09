OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Maharashtra hospital fire: Heart-wrenching, says PM Modi as he condoles loss of lives
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

Maharashtra hospital fire: Heart-wrenching, says PM Modi as he condoles loss of lives

1 min read . Updated: 09 Jan 2021, 10:00 AM IST Staff Writer

  • 'Heart-wrenching tragedy in Bhandara, Maharashtra, where we have lost precious young lives. My thoughts are with all the bereaved families. I hope the injured recover as early as possible,' PM Modi wrote on Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief at a tragic fire incident at the Sick Newborn Care Unit of the Maharashtra hospital, in which 10 newborn babies died.

"Heart-wrenching tragedy in Bhandara, Maharashtra, where we have lost precious young lives. My thoughts are with all the bereaved families. I hope the injured recover as early as possible," PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Mamata Banerjee during the inauguration of Kolkata International Film Festival

West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee allows 100% occupancy in cinema halls

1 min read . 11:27 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India self-reliant in fight against Covid-19, ready with two 'Made in India' vaccines: PM Modi

2 min read . 11:30 AM IST
Medical workers in protective suits administer the vaccine against the coronavirus disease.

China says WHO visit preparations ongoing

1 min read . 10:50 AM IST
Kim Jong calls US war monster, says North Korea will develop more nuclear tech

Kim Jong calls US war monster, says North Korea will develop more nuclear tech

4 min read . 10:48 AM IST

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi also condoled the tragic incident and appealed to the state government to provide all possible assistance to the families affected.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan tweeted condolences.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray spoke to state health minister Rajesh Tope as well as District Collector and Superintendent of Police of Bhandara district over the fire tragedy. The chief minister has also ordered an investigation into the matter.

Ten newborn babies died after a massive fire broke out in the Special Newborn Care Unit of a hospital in Maharashtra at 2 am on Saturday.

The infants were aged between a month and three months.

The cause of the fire is yet to be known but the hospital administration hinted that an electrical short-circuit could be the possible reason.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout