Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief at a tragic fire incident at the Sick Newborn Care Unit of the Maharashtra hospital, in which 10 newborn babies died.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief at a tragic fire incident at the Sick Newborn Care Unit of the Maharashtra hospital, in which 10 newborn babies died.
"Heart-wrenching tragedy in Bhandara, Maharashtra, where we have lost precious young lives. My thoughts are with all the bereaved families. I hope the injured recover as early as possible," PM Modi wrote on Twitter.
1 min read . 11:27 AM IST
2 min read . 11:30 AM IST
1 min read . 10:50 AM IST
4 min read . 10:48 AM IST
"Heart-wrenching tragedy in Bhandara, Maharashtra, where we have lost precious young lives. My thoughts are with all the bereaved families. I hope the injured recover as early as possible," PM Modi wrote on Twitter.
1 min read . 11:27 AM IST
2 min read . 11:30 AM IST
1 min read . 10:50 AM IST
4 min read . 10:48 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading,
Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi also condoled the tragic incident and appealed to the state government to provide all possible assistance to the families affected.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan tweeted condolences.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray spoke to state health minister Rajesh Tope as well as District Collector and Superintendent of Police of Bhandara district over the fire tragedy. The chief minister has also ordered an investigation into the matter.
Ten newborn babies died after a massive fire broke out in the Special Newborn Care Unit of a hospital in Maharashtra at 2 am on Saturday.
The infants were aged between a month and three months.
The cause of the fire is yet to be known but the hospital administration hinted that an electrical short-circuit could be the possible reason.