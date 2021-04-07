Maharashtra: Hospitality associations launch campaign to protest against curbs

“As one of the largest employers of human capital in India, we don’t see this lockdown as an administrative issue but a human issue. We had just started to rehire people and these marginalized workers are once again staring at uncertainties for no fault of theirs. If I have to sum up the emotions of the sector at this moment, while business owners are dejected and disappointed, our workers are palpably very angry and upset. We are happy to sit with the government in finding an amicable solution to kick start the business," said Anurag Katriar, president, National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI).

