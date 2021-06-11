OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Maharashtra HSC exam 2021: Board to pass all class 12 students on basis of internal assessments

Maharashtra HSC exam 2021: Board to pass all class 12 students on basis of internal assessments

HSC exam 2021: Maharashtra government has permitted the state board to pass all the Class 12 studentsPremium
HSC exam 2021: Maharashtra government has permitted the state board to pass all the Class 12 students
 1 min read . Updated: 11 Jun 2021, 10:24 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Staff Writer

  • HSC board exam 2021: School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said the board has been permitted to promote students on the basis of internal assessments
  • Earlier, the Maharashtra government also promoted students of Class 10 (SSC exam) and evaluated them based on internal assessment of this year and class 9

The Maharashtra government on Friday has permitted the state board to pass all the Class 12 students. School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said the board has been permitted to promote students on the basis of internal assessments.

"Following the cancellation of state board exams for Std XIIth due to the pandemic, government has permitted the board to pass ALL Std XIIth students based on internal assessments," Gaikwad said on Twitter.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

On June 3, the Maharashtra government had cancelled the class 12 board exam because of the Covid situation in the state.

The Class 12 exams were earlier scheduled to start from April 23, but Maharashtra postponed them due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier, the Maharashtra government also promoted students of Class 10 (SSC exam) and evaluated them based on internal assessment of this year and class 9.

The results for Class 10 students will be declared by June end.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout