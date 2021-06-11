The Maharashtra government on Friday has permitted the state board to pass all the Class 12 students. School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said the board has been permitted to promote students on the basis of internal assessments.

"Following the cancellation of state board exams for Std XIIth due to the pandemic, government has permitted the board to pass ALL Std XIIth students based on internal assessments," Gaikwad said on Twitter.

Update: Following the cancellation of state board exams for Std XIIth due to the pandemic, government has permitted the board to pass ALL Std XIIth students based on internal assessments. Here's the copy of the GR in this regard.#HSC #BoardExams #internalassessment pic.twitter.com/DvDSsbKXSl — Varsha Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) June 11, 2021

On June 3, the Maharashtra government had cancelled the class 12 board exam because of the Covid situation in the state.

The Class 12 exams were earlier scheduled to start from April 23, but Maharashtra postponed them due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier, the Maharashtra government also promoted students of Class 10 (SSC exam) and evaluated them based on internal assessment of this year and class 9.

The results for Class 10 students will be declared by June end.

