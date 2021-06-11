HSC board exam 2021: School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said the board has been permitted to promote students on the basis of internal assessments
Earlier, the Maharashtra government also promoted students of Class 10 (SSC exam) and evaluated them based on internal assessment of this year and class 9
The Maharashtra government on Friday has permitted the state board to pass all the Class 12 students. School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said the board has been permitted to promote students on the basis of internal assessments.
"Following the cancellation of state board exams for Std XIIth due to the pandemic, government has permitted the board to pass ALL Std XIIth students based on internal assessments," Gaikwad said on Twitter.