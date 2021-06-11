Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Maharashtra HSC exam 2021: Board to pass all class 12 students on basis of internal assessments

Maharashtra HSC exam 2021: Board to pass all class 12 students on basis of internal assessments

Premium
HSC exam 2021: Maharashtra government has permitted the state board to pass all the Class 12 students
1 min read . 10:24 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Staff Writer

  • HSC board exam 2021: School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said the board has been permitted to promote students on the basis of internal assessments
  • Earlier, the Maharashtra government also promoted students of Class 10 (SSC exam) and evaluated them based on internal assessment of this year and class 9

The Maharashtra government on Friday has permitted the state board to pass all the Class 12 students. School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said the board has been permitted to promote students on the basis of internal assessments.

The Maharashtra government on Friday has permitted the state board to pass all the Class 12 students. School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said the board has been permitted to promote students on the basis of internal assessments.

"Following the cancellation of state board exams for Std XIIth due to the pandemic, government has permitted the board to pass ALL Std XIIth students based on internal assessments," Gaikwad said on Twitter.

TRENDING STORIES See All

"Following the cancellation of state board exams for Std XIIth due to the pandemic, government has permitted the board to pass ALL Std XIIth students based on internal assessments," Gaikwad said on Twitter.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

On June 3, the Maharashtra government had cancelled the class 12 board exam because of the Covid situation in the state.

The Class 12 exams were earlier scheduled to start from April 23, but Maharashtra postponed them due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier, the Maharashtra government also promoted students of Class 10 (SSC exam) and evaluated them based on internal assessment of this year and class 9.

The results for Class 10 students will be declared by June end.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!