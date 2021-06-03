Maharashtra HSC exam 2021: The Maharashtra government has decided to cancel class 12 board exam in view of the Covid situation in the state, Vijay Wadettiwar said on Thursday. However, the Maharashtra government has not finalised the evaluation criteria.

Yesterday, Maharashtra school education minister Varsha Gaikwad said students' health remains the top priority for the state government. A proposal was sent to the disaster management authority regarding the state board exams for Class 12 students, Gaikwad added.

The Class 12 exams were earlier scheduled to start from April 23, but Maharashtra postponed them due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The state board examinations were slated to be held in April and May, but the second wave of coronavirus disrupted the schedule.

The Maharashtra government has already cancelled the Class 10 state board exams this year in April. The state government had also released the evaluation criteria for the students.

"All those who were to appear for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams will be promoted, and marks will be given on the basis of the internal assessment of their performance this year and that of Class 9," the Maharashtra government noted.

The results for Class 10 students will be declared by June end, the state's education minister had said.

Several states in the country have cancelled class 12 board exam due to Covid-19 pandemic, such as Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Goa, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

State governments called off the Class 12 board examination after the central government announced cancelling the CBSE Class 12 board exams on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that class 12 board exams would not be held this year in view of the uncertain conditions due to Covid-19 and the feedback obtained from various stakeholders.

The government said that CBSE would take steps to compile the results of class XII students as per well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner.

The Centre had also cancelled Class 10 board exams on April 14.





