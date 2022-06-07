Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 likely to be announced this week. How to check

Students who appeared in the examination between 4th to 30th March 2022, can check their results by entering their roll number and mother's name.
Students who appeared for higher secondary Arts, Science, and Commerce examinations can check their results online.
Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the HSC result 2022 anytime this week. Students who appeared for higher secondary Arts, Science, and Commerce examinations can check their results online.
Although there is no official statement on the exact date for the HSC 2022 results. However, as per many media reports, the result will be announced on 10th June. While local media reports suggest the result to be announced on 8th June.
As per Jiya updates which releases the latest announcement of government jobs, results, yojana, merit list, and much more, on Tuesday announced that HSC/12th result for the academic year 2021-2022 will be officially announced on 8th June, 1 pm.
It is expected that Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad will make an official announcement of the date once the results are confirmed.
The results will be available on official websites - mahresult.nic.in, mahahsscboard.in, msbshse.co.in, and hscresult.mkcl.org.
Students who appeared in the examination between 4th to 30th March 2022, can check their results by entering their roll number and mother's name. The minimum requirement is 35% in each subject to clear the HSC examination. However, if any student fails to achieve the minimum marks then grace marks will be awarded as the board has been decided to not fail any student this year.
Steps to check your HSC 12th result.
- Firstly visit the official portal mahresult.nic.in.
- Once the page opens, click on the Maharashtra HSC result.
- Enter your login details which will be your roll number and mother's name.
- After adding the information, click on submit button.
- Your Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 will appear on the screen.
- You can download the result and keep a printout for future reference.
In the mark sheet, details such as student's name, parents' name, date of birth, school name, school code, roll number, subject-wise marks, grade, and result status will be mentioned.
Currently, on the Maharashtra result website, it says, "Results for the Exams conducted in 2022 have not been announced so far."
Maharashtra schools are set to open on 15th June with new standard operating procedure (SOP) guidelines. Masks will not be mandatory.
Gaikwad said, "We're taking stock of COVID situation, cases rising, but we'll open schools on June 15 with COVID appropriate measures. Masks not mandatory. New SOPs to be issued to schools. Further decision to be taken in accordance with situation," as per ANI tweet.
