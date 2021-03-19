Even as Maharashtra is continuing to see an upsurge in its Covid-19 tally and many districts are imposing strict restrictions to curb the spread, a massive crowd flocked the Dadar vegetable market on Friday morning, flouting all precautionary norms.

People gathered outside the shops, violating the physical distancing rule even as Mumbai on Thursday recorded the highest-ever daily count of new cases.

The metropolis clocked in 2,877 fresh infections on Thursday, taking the cumulative caseload to 3,52,835.

On a whole, the situation in the state became grimmer as it recorded more than 25,000 new cases -- highest one-day rise since the pandemic began -- in the last 24 hours.

With 25,833 infections in a single day, the state's total Covid-19 count now stands at 23,96,340.

Maharashtra had reached its peak on September 11 last year, with 24,886 cases. After that, it had reported a spike of more than 23,000 new cases on Wednesday.

Repeated violations

The Dadar market had seen huge crowds earlier this week as well. People at the famous market were seen flouting social distancing guidelines and many were also seen without masks.

Night curfew in Mumbai?

In view of the rapid spread of the virus, Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar said on Thursday that all city residents have to work together to curb the spread of the virus and avoid the imposition of a lockdown.

"I think imposing a night curfew is necessary right now. We are also considering shifting the crowded markets to new sites. All Mumbaikars need to work together to prevent the imposition of a lockdown," said Pednekar.

State minister Nawab Malik had also stressed the need for cooperation from people's side to control the virus.

"No decision on lockdown in Mumbai, but people have to cooperate, otherwise, strict action will be taken," Malik said.

