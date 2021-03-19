Mumbai clocked in 2,877 fresh infections on Thursday, taking the cumulative caseload to 3,52,835
The Dadar market had seen a massive crowd earlier this week as well
Even as Maharashtra is continuing to see an upsurge in its Covid-19 tally and many districts are imposing strict restrictions to curb the spread, a massive crowd flocked the Dadar vegetable market on Friday morning, flouting all precautionary norms.
People gathered outside the shops, violating the physical distancing rule even as Mumbai on Thursday recorded the highest-ever daily count of new cases.
The Dadar market had seen huge crowds earlier this week as well. People at the famous market were seen flouting social distancing guidelines and many were also seen without masks.
Night curfew in Mumbai?
In view of the rapid spread of the virus, Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar said on Thursday that all city residents have to work together to curb the spread of the virus and avoid the imposition of a lockdown.
"I think imposing a night curfew is necessary right now. We are also considering shifting the crowded markets to new sites. All Mumbaikars need to work together to prevent the imposition of a lockdown," said Pednekar.
State minister Nawab Malik had also stressed the need for cooperation from people's side to control the virus.
"No decision on lockdown in Mumbai, but people have to cooperate, otherwise, strict action will be taken," Malik said.