A day before the seven-day lockdown is imposed in Nagpur , hundreds of people congregated at the Cotton Market in the district flouting Covid-19 precautionary norms.

While there was little to no physical distance maintained, many people were also seen without face masks.

The safety norms were also violated outside a liquor store in lockdown.

Amid a spike in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, the state government on Thursday decided to impose a lockdown in Nagpur district from 15 to 21 March.

Only essential services such as vegetable and fruit shops and milk booths will stay open, according to the order issued by the Nagpur district administration.

"Complete lockdown to remain imposed in Nagpur City Police Commissionerate area from March 15 to March 21. Essential services will continue," said Nagpur Guardian Minister Nitin Raut.

Covid cases in Maharashtra

Maharashtra continued to report a massive surge in novel coronavirus cases as the state added 15,817 new infections in the last 24 hours.

This is the highest single-day spike in Maharashtra's tally of new cases this year. On October 8, 2020, the state had reported 13,395 cases after which the number of daily cases had declined.

Along with that, 56 virus-related deaths take the total number of fatalities in the state to 52,723

Health ministry's concern

The Union health minister had on Thursday expressed concerns over the Covid-19 situation in Maharashtra and said that the reduced testing, tracing and lack of Covid appropriate behaviours have led to the surge in active cases in the state.

"We are very worried about Maharashtra. This is a serious matter. This has two lessons- don't take the virus for granted and if we have to remain Covid free, then, we need to follow Covid appropriate behaviour," Member (Health), NITI Aayog Dr VK Paul said.

Echoing a similar remark, ICMR DG Balram Bhargava said that Maharashtra has shown a worrisome trend.

"The mutant strain has not been found incriminating in this surge in cases. It is just related to reduced testing, tracking & tracing and Covid inappropriate behaviour and large congregations," he said.

Lockdown in Maharashtra

Amid fresh Covid spike in Maharashtra, lockdown or restrictions have been imposed in several cities and districts in the state in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.

In addition to Nagpur, the district administration of Pune on Friday directed schools and colleges to remain shut till 31 March and curtailed the operating time for hotels and restaurants.

A lockdown was also imposed in the Parbhani district from Friday.

"Due to the increase in Covid-19 cases in Parbhani district, we have decided that lockdown will be imposed tonight from 12 am up to Monday morning at 6 am. We appeal to the people of Parbhani and other neighbouring districts, to cooperate," Nawab Malik, Maharashtra cabinet minister, said.

