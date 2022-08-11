Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Maharashtra: Income Tax dept seizes 56 cr cash, 14 cr worth jewellery in a raid

Maharashtra: Income Tax dept seizes 56 cr cash, 14 cr worth jewellery in a raid

Jalna: Income Tax officials with cash worth over 50 crore after conducting a raid in the premises of an industrialist, in Jalna district.
1 min read . 11 Aug 2022Livemint

  • The Income tax department has seized 56 crore in cash and jewellery worth 14 crore after it carried out a search operation on two major groups, engaged in the manufacturing of steel TMT bars

The Income tax department has seized 56 crore in cash and jewellery worth 14 crore after it carried out a search operation on two major groups, engaged in the manufacturing of steel TMT bars. The I-T sleuths conducted search operations in more than 30 premises spread over Jalna, Aurangabad, Nashik, and Mumbai.

"During the course of the search operation, several incriminating shreds of evidence have been found and seized. Evidence has also been found of excess stock of raw materials, not recorded in the books of account, exceeding 120 crore," the I-T sleuths said on Wednesday.

The I-T team said that they searched more than 30 bank lockers, including several lockers in the Co-operative Bank. "Huge unaccounted cash, gold jewellery were found and seized from these lockers. So far, the search operation has resulted in the seizure of unaccounted cash of 56 crore and bullion and jewellery worth 14 crore," the income tax department added.

On Wednesday, the I-T department conducted a raid at the premises of a steel, cloth merchant and real estate developer in Jalna from August 1-8. The officials revealed that around 100 crore of benami property was seized, including 56 crore cash, 32 kgs of gold, pearls, diamonds, and property papers. The I-T sleuths said that they counted the seized cash in around 13 hours.

"Examination of evidence in one of the groups further reveals that it has indulged in layering its unaccounted income through bogus unsecured loans and share premium, obtained from Kolkata-based shell companies," the CBDT alleged.

The taxman also detected "a large number of lockers of both the groups, opened in the names of employees of the companies, which were maintained with a co-operative bank."

It said a "substantial" amount of unaccounted cash was seized from a "secret room" located on the farmhouse belonging to one of the groups.

