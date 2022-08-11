The I-T team said that they searched more than 30 bank lockers, including several lockers in the Co-operative Bank. "Huge unaccounted cash, gold jewellery were found and seized from these lockers. So far, the search operation has resulted in the seizure of unaccounted cash of ₹56 crore and bullion and jewellery worth ₹14 crore," the income tax department added.

