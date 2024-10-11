Maharashtra: IAF C-295 inaugurally lands at Navi Mumbai airport with CM Eknath Shinde onboard | Watch

Navi Mumbai International Airport's development reached a milestone with the IAF C-295's landing. The first phase is slated for completion by March 2025, with 75% of the terminal done. The facility will feature four terminals and accommodate 90 million passengers annually.

Published11 Oct 2024, 02:04 PM IST
The Navi Mumbai International Airport's first phase, a collaboration between Adani Airports and CIDC, is set for completion in March 2025. (Photo: ANI)
The Navi Mumbai International Airport’s first phase, a collaboration between Adani Airports and CIDC, is set for completion in March 2025. (Photo: ANI)

The inaugural landing of the IAF C-295 took place at Navi Mumbai International Airport on Friday with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also onboard the aircraft.

The first phase of the Navi Mumbai International Airport, a joint venture between Adani Airports and CIDC, is set to be completed by March 2025. The aircraft recently landed on the newly completed 3,700-meter runway, marking a significant milestone in the airport's development. Currently, 75% of the terminal building is constructed, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

Jeet Adani wrote in a post on X, “A historic moment for Navi Mumbai as we celebrate the first landing on the new airport with the Indian Air Force’s C-295! Grateful for the support of @IAF_MCC, including a stunning low pass by the Su-30. This marks the dawn of a new era in Indian aviation, where the sky is no longer the limit. Together, we soar higher!”

The first phase of the Navi Mumbai International Airport, a joint venture between Adani Airports and CIDC, is set to be completed by March 2025. The aircraft recently landed on the newly completed 3,700-meter runway, marking a significant milestone in the airport's development. Currently, 75% of the terminal building is constructed, the report said.

Spanning 1,200 hectares, the state-of-the-art facility will feature four terminals and two runways. Once fully operational, it is expected to accommodate 90 million passengers annually, with parking for 350 aircraft and a cargo capacity of 2.6 million tonnes.

The initial phases of Terminal 1 will cater to 20 million passengers and handle 0.8 million tonnes of cargo.

(With inputs from ANI)

First Published:11 Oct 2024, 02:04 PM IST
