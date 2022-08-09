Maharashtra: IMD issues 'red alert' for Konkan, Vidarbha, north central region

Maharashtra: IMD issues 'red alert' for Konkan, Vidarbha, north central region1 min read . 01:46 PM IST
IMD has issued a red alert for Konkan, Vidharbha and north central Maharashtra
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heaving rainfall and issued a ‘red alert’ for north Konkan, north-central Maharashtra, East and West Vidharbha regions of Maharashtra.
IMD has said that parts of Maharashtra could witness heavy to very heavy rainfalls while other isolated parts of the state could also receive extremely heavy downpours.
Mumbai witnessed heavy rains and strong winds on Tuesday. Reports say some low-lying areas such as the Andheri subway were submerged and authorities had to divert traffic through alternative routes.
Mumbai started witnessing rainfall on Monday and the intensity increased by early Tuesday morning with heavy winds.
IMD says that while heavy rainfall which started on Sunday are likely to continue throughout Maharashtra, there could be relief after August 12.
An 'orange alert' has also been issued by the IMD for Marathwada, south-central Maharashtra and south Konkan.
IMD issues four color coded alerts based on the prevailing weather systems ranging from Green to Red.
Green color indicates ‘no warning' meaning no action needs to be taken by authorities. Yellow alert indicates ‘watch’ which means authorities shoud be updated on the situation. Orange warning stands for ‘Alert’ which means authorities need to ‘be prepared’ and the Red alert stands for warning which means authorities need to ‘take action’
