Maharashtra: IMD predicts thunderstorm, intense rain spell in next 3-4 hours

Moderate to intense spells of rain with winds reaching 30-40 kmph is expected at isolated places in Mumbai, Nasik, Ahmednagar, Pune, Thane, Palghar, Raigad during next three to four hours, as per report
India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted thunderstorm accompanied by lightning as well as moderate to intense spells of rain with winds reaching 30-40 kmph isolated places in Mumbai, Nasik, Ahmednagar, Pune, Thane, Palghar, Raigad during next three to four hours.
“Maharashtra | Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning & moderate to intense spells of rain with winds reaching 30-40 kmph are very likely to occur at isolated places in Mumbai, Nasik, Ahmednagar, Pune, Thane, Palghar & Raigad during next 3-4 hours: IMD Mumbai," news agency ANI reported.
Meanwhile, earlier in the day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy to very heavy rains in coastal and central parts of Maharashtra over the weekend, an official said. The forecast said isolated areas in coastal districts such as Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg will receive heavy to very heavy rains from Friday till Sunday.
Madhya Maharashtra will continue to receive light showers on Friday, though the spells might intensify through the weekend in districts such as Pune and Satara, the official said. Parts of Marathwada and Vidarbha will continue to receive showers till Sunday, the IMD forecast added. As per the weather bureau's parameters, heavy rainfall is precipitation of 64.5 millimetres to 115.5 mm in a 24-hour period, while the term "very heavy" is for rainfall between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm in 24 hours.
