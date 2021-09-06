Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday appealed to political parties to immediately stop protests, meetings and other programmes to avoid large gatherings amid slight increase in the number of daily COVID-19 cases in the state.

"We can celebrate festivals later. Let us prioritise the lives and health of our citizens. The situation can go out of hand in view of the spike in daily cases," Thackeray said in a statement, reported news agency PTI.

"Who would like to impose restrictions on festivals and religious programmes? But people's lives are important," he said. The chief minister said the upcoming festive days were crucial and challenging. The onus is on political parties to ensure things do not go out of control, he said.

The CM further said the "third wave of COVID-19 is at our doorsteps". "Kerala is seeing a spike of 30,000 cases daily. This is a danger signal and if we don't take it seriously, Maharashtra will have to pay a heavy price," he added. Since the past few days, Mumbai has been reporting more than 400 new COVID-19 cases every day, as per official data.

On Saturday, Uddhav had urged the opposition parties not to protest for reopening of temples amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Do not agitate for reopening of temples but do it against COVID-19," the Chief Minister said without naming Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).

During the interaction with the doctors across Maharashtra and the members of task force, Thackeray said: "There was a surge in COVID-19 cases after festivals last year. I request all to avoid crowding... Wearing face mask is important even after vaccination."

He further highlighted that the state government has strengthened the health infrastructure. "I had asked the administration to increase oxygen capacity to 3000 MT," he said.

On Sunday, Maharashtra reported 4,057 coronavirus cases, which took the state's infection tally to 64,86,174, while the death of 67 patients pushed the toll to 1,37,774, the health department said.

