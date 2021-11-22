Maharashtra government has slashed the excise duty by 50% on imported liquor on Monday. The state government said that the excise duty will be reduced from 300% to 150% on imported liquor. Excise duty is is calculated on a per-unit basis. Meaning, if you buy 1 litre of liquor, you pay a fixed excise duty of ₹15.

