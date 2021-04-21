Amid massive surge in novel coronavirus cases in the state, Maharashtra government on Wednesday issued new stricter restrictions under 'Break the Chain' initiative. The new order will be implemented from tomorrow 8 pm.

As per the fresh set of guidelines, central, state and local governing body offices shall function with 15 per cent attendance. But emergency services dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic will be exempted from this rule.

Other government and private offices, allowed to operate as per the earlier rules, can function with 15 per cent strength or five people - whichever is more, stated the notification.

Here is a lowdown on Covid-19 guidelines issued for offices in the state:

-All Government Offices (State, Central, under local authority) to operate only with 15 % attendance except for emergency services directly connected to management of COVID 19 pandemic .

-In the case of Mantralaya and Central Government offices in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, the Head of the Department can decide for higher attendance after seeking permission for the same from the CEO of the Maharashtra State Disaster Management Authority.

ii. In case of other government offices, the Head of the Office can decide for higher attendance after seeing permission for the same from local Disaster Management Authority.

-For all other offices, they should function only with 15% of their total attendance or 5 people whichever is more.

-For all the office works required for essential services mentioned in Section 2 of Break the Chain Order dated 13th April, 2021, should work at lowest required capacity for the same and in no case exceed 50%.

-Attendance of personnel actually delivering the essential services on the ground should also be minimised but can be extended up to 100% as per the requirements.

Moreover, the state government imposed several new restrictions including a ban on inter-city and inter-district travel in an attempt to bring the spiralling coronavirus infections under control.

As to inter-city and inter-district travel ban, exemption will be made for travel for medical emergency, essential services, funeral or medical attendance, the government said.

Contrary to expectation, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray did not announce the new restrictions himself, unlike last time. The government notification also did not use the world `lockdown'.

The new restrictions under the government's `Break- the-Chain' program will come into effect from Thursday 8 pm and will remain effective till 7 am on May 1, the notification said.

Travelling will be allowed with 50 per cent capacity of the vehicle.

Passengers travelling by private buses will have to quarantine themselves at home for 14 days after they reach their destination. Bus operators will have to stamp the passengers' hands to indicate they are supposed to stay at home for 14 days.

Weddings can take place with 25 persons in attendance in a single hall. The ceremony shall not extend beyond two hours and violation of the rule will attract a fine of ₹50,000, the notification said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Wednesday reported its worst Covid-19 death tally in a single day after it reported a record 568 virus-related fatalities in the last 24 hours. With this, the death toll in the state has reached 61,911.

Along with that, the number of Covid-19 cases reported in the state increased to 67,468 in the last 24 hours to cross 40 lakh-mark and reach 40,27,827. The positive rate stands at 16.36%.





