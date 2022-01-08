The state of Maharashtra has imposed fresh round of Covid-induced curfew measures from January 10. Under the new guidelines, swimming pools, gyms, spas, beauty salons, zoos, museums, & entertainment parks will remain closed until further orders. The decision has been taken to contain the rising number of coronavirus cases in the state.

Hair cutting salons and malls will operate at 50 per cent capacity, the Maharashtra government said. Schools, colleges and coaching institutes will also remain closed till February 15, with few exceptions, the new guidelines say.

“Whereas the state government is satisfied that the people of Maharashtra are threatened with the spread of Covid-19 virus especially with the emergence of Omicron variant, and therefore it is imperative to take certain emergency measures to prevent and contain the spread of the virus," a state government notification said.

Also read: Maharashtra announces fresh Covid curbs: What is allowed, what is not

#Omicron: Maharashtra Govt to impose night curfew (11pm-5am) from Jan 10, bar movement of people in groups of 5 or more



Swimming pools, gyms, spas, beauty salons, zoos, museums, & entertainment parks to remain closed



Hair cutting salons and malls to operate at 50% capacity pic.twitter.com/ZG0GaMulAw — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2022

Under the new Covid curfew rules, no movement in groups of five or more from 5 AM to 11 PM will be allowed. Also, no movement at all will be allowed from 11 PM to 5 AM, except for essential purposes.

Government offices in Maharashtra will have to mandatorily ensure no visitors, except with explicit and written permission of heads of offices visit these places. Private offices will have to rationalise the number of employees through work from home and staggering of working hours. "It is advised that not more than 50 per cent of regular attendance be reached and for this management may consider flexible hours for employees as well as keeping offices open for 24 hours and working in shifts," the guidelines suggest.

The fresh guidelines say restaurant or shopping malls or auditorium, etc, can open with 50 per cent capacity, while maximum maximum 50 people will be allowed in a wedding and 20 in a funeral.

Fresh guidelines are coming at a time when Maharashtra recorded 41,434 new Covid cases and 13 deaths in the past 24 hours, the state health bulletin said on Saturday. The state reported 9,671 recoveries during the same period. With this, the number of active cases has surged to 1,73,238.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.