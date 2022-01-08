Maharashtra issues fresh curfew guidelines as Covid cases spike. Check details

Government offices in Maharashtra will have to mandatorily ensure no visitors, except with explicit and written permission of heads of offices visit these places. Private offices will have to rationalise the number of employees through work from home and staggering of working hours. "It is advised that not more than 50 per cent of regular attendance be reached and for this management may consider flexible hours for employees as well as keeping offices open for 24 hours and working in shifts," the guidelines suggest.

