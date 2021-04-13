Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray today announced more strict restrictions in the whole state and imposed Section 144 starting from 8 pm tomorrow for a period of 15 days. The decision was taken after the state is witnessing a fresh surge in the covid-19 cases. The state of Maharashtra is continually reporting over 50,000 new covid-19 cases for the last few days.

"I will speak to the Prime Minister to request him to provide us Indian Air Force assistance in the supply of oxygen for medical use from nearby states," said Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.

"Local train and bus services for essential services only, petrol pumps, financial institutions associated with SEBI and construction work to continue, hotel/ restaurants to remain closed only take-away, home deliveries allowed," said Uddhav Thackeray.

Uddhav Thackeray credited the people and doctors for the fall in the covid-19 cases of the state in December. He said that the current situation is " scary". He further said that with the rise in new cases the health infrastructure in the state is overburdened. The CM added that all the oxygen produced are being used for medical purposes and also highlighted the shortages of beds in the hospitals. He also highlighted the shortage of life-saving drug Remdisivir in the state.

Maharashtra is the worst-affected state in the country in terms of the number of COVID-19 cases and fatalities.

"We've to break the chain of transmission of infection. We could have avoided lockdown if the number of cases was less. The government will do its best to save lives," said Maharashtra Minister Aslam Sheikh.

Earlier Maharashtra minister Aslam Sheikh said on Sunday there was unanimity among all stakeholders over the need of imposing a lockdown in the state, which has the highest number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in the country, adding that SOPs and guidelines are likely to be discussed in another meeting scheduled for tomorrow.

"In today's meeting with the state Covid-19 task dorce, everyone was of the view to impose lockdown in the state. SOPs and guidelines for it will be discussed in the next meeting," Aslam Sheikh said.

" Some of the stakeholders in the meeting were of view that the lockdown must be for two weeks, some were in favour of three weeks but at least 8 days lockdown to be imposed and lockdown is a must.If a lockdown is imposed, then the result must come," he added.

The meeting was chaired by Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray via video conferencing with the state COVID19 Task Force in which measures were discussed, including the imposition of a lockdown in the state, to break the virus chain.

"We have asked COVID19 Task Force to study why cases are increasing only in Maharashtra and not in states where elections are being held. Many ministers are campaigning with mass gatherings there but there is no surge in COVID cases there," said Sheikh.

"The discussions are underway on various issues including availability of beds, use of Remdesivir and imposition of restrictions," he added.A tweet from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said, "In a meeting with the State Task Force, the chief minister discussed the availability of oxygen & beds, use of Remdesivir, treatment protocols, increase in capacity of facilities, imposition of restrictions & fines for violating COVID protocols."

Over the concern of reverse migration of migrant labourers, the Minister said, "Last time when the lockdown was imposed in the country many migrants labourers lost their lives while returning to their native home, so we don't want such situations in the state again, that's why we are taking all the stakeholders in confidence and we are talking to labourers and traders."

