Uddhav Thackeray credited the people and doctors for the fall in the covid-19 cases of the state in December. He said that the current situation is " scary". He further said that with the rise in new cases the health infrastructure in the state is overburdened. The CM added that all the oxygen produced are being used for medical purposes and also highlighted the shortages of beds in the hospitals. He also highlighted the shortage of life-saving drug Remdisivir in the state.