Maharashtra in talks with Salman Khan to raise awareness on Covid vaccination

Maharashtra government is in talks with celebrities like Salman Khan to raise awareness on the Covid-19 vaccination
Mumbai: Maharashtra government is in talks with celebrities like Salman Khan to raise awareness on the Covid-19 vaccination.
While speaking to ANI, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said, "In order to get more people vaccinated, we will be getting religious leaders, celebrities to create awareness on vaccination. We are also in talks to bring onboard celebrities like Salman Khan for the awareness drive."
As many as 10,41,16,963 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Maharashtra, wherein 6,98,15,228 people were administered the first dose of the vaccine, as per the data of the Union Health Ministry.
Meanwhile, more than 113.68 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far in the country under the nationwide inoculation drive.
India logged 10,197 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.
The country also reported 12,134 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery tally to 3,38,73,890. The recovery rate is currently at 98.28 per cent, which is the highest since March 2020.
India's active caseload stands at 1,28,555, the lowest in 527 days.
