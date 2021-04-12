In a bid to tackle the massive surge in the number of COVID cases in Maharashtra , Railways has turned 21 coaches into isolation wards at the request of the state government, an ANI report said. The Western Railway PRO on Monday said, "The coaches have been sent to Nandurbar. And there will be 16 beds in every coach."

Maharashtra, which is the worst-affected state, added over 63,294 positive cases in just 24 hours on Sunday. This was the highest-ever single-day spike. However, it is to be noted that the surge comes in the backdrop of a record 263,137 tests done. There are 5,65,587 active cases in the state at present.

Amid the massive surge, the state government has taken several steps to contain the spread of the virus. Earlier in the day, the government has decided to set up three jumbo field hospitals in Mumbai in the next five-six weeks, said city civic chief Iqbal Singh Chahal on Monday.

Each of these medical facilities will have a capacity of 2,000 beds, including 200 ICU beds and 70% oxygen beds. They will be set up at three different locations in the city, Chahal was quoted as saying by PTI.

In addition to this, the government has also requested certain four-star and five -star hotels to create CCC2 facilities (Covid-19 care centres for patients), which will be "dovetailed and run by professionals from major private hospitals".

Apart from this, vaccinations will resume from today at 62 of the 71 designated private hospitals in Mumbai where the drive was halted earlier due to non-availability of anti-Covid shots, a PTI report said. In the country's financial capital, 49 civic and government-run institutions are designated as vaccination centres while 71 private hospitals have the facility to administer the Covid 19 vaccines.

As per the Union Health Ministry said on Monday, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan have shown a steep rise in the daily COVID-19 cases accounting for 83.02 per cent of the new infections.

It also said, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala cumulatively account for 70.16 per cent of India's total active cases. Maharashtra alone accounts for 47.22% of the total active caseload of the country.

India's daily cases continue to rise and 1,68,912 fresh coronavirus infections were registered in a span of 24 hours, the highest single-day rise since the outbreak of the pandemic.

