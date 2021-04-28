MUMBAI : The Maharashtra state cabinet has decided to provide free vaccinations to 5.71 crore people in the state between the ages of 18 and 44, with a view to completing the program in six months, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said here today.

The state requires 12 crore doses for vaccinating 5 crores 71 lakh citizens in the age group of 18-44 years for which the Cabinet has approved an expenditure of Rs. 6500 crores.

However, he clarified that vaccination will not start from May 1, despite the desire, due to challenging conditions regarding the availability of vaccines. The committee of senior ministers will also make detailed plans for vaccination of citizens in the age group of 18 to 44, Tope said.

The state has the capacity to give two crore vaccines per month.

"Due to non-availability of vaccines at present. Vaccination between the ages of 18 and 44 will not start from May 1. The vaccine can only be obtained by registering on the Covin app, confirming the date and time," a communication from Tope's office said, adding that vaccination centers should not be crowded as vaccination cannot be done directly at the center. He appealed to people to take precautions so that this center does not spread corona.

Only citizens above 45 years of age will be vaccinated at the centers where vaccination is currently underway. There will be separate vaccination centers for 18 to 44-year-olds.

There are 13,000 health departments in the state and even if 100 doses are given every day, 13 lakh people can be vaccinated in one day, he said.

Currently, the state's rate of non-wastage of vaccine is only 1%. It is far below the national average and is credited to health workers who use the right number of vaccines, the health minister said.

There is a shortage of Covaxin in the state at present and the vaccine company has agreed to supply 10 lakh vaccines but has given a letter stating that it can supply 20 lakh vaccines per month in July and August.

The company has, however, verbally stated that the Covishield vaccine can be obtained up to 1 crore doses per month.

Discussions regarding the Russian vaccine Sputnik is on with the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

"This vaccine will also be included if it is available at the right price and in the right amount. Vaccines from Zydus Cadila and Johnson & Johnson could be supplied between August and September," the health minister said, adding that the committee of senior ministers will make detailed plans for vaccination of citizens in the age group of 18 to 44 years.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.