OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Maharashtra intends to complete free vaccination for 5.71 cr people in 6 months

MUMBAI : The Maharashtra state cabinet has decided to provide free vaccinations to 5.71 crore people in the state between the ages of 18 and 44, with a view to completing the program in six months, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said here today.

The state requires 12 crore doses for vaccinating 5 crores 71 lakh citizens in the age group of 18-44 years for which the Cabinet has approved an expenditure of Rs. 6500 crores.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

However, he clarified that vaccination will not start from May 1, despite the desire, due to challenging conditions regarding the availability of vaccines. The committee of senior ministers will also make detailed plans for vaccination of citizens in the age group of 18 to 44, Tope said.

The state has the capacity to give two crore vaccines per month.

"Due to non-availability of vaccines at present. Vaccination between the ages of 18 and 44 will not start from May 1. The vaccine can only be obtained by registering on the Covin app, confirming the date and time," a communication from Tope's office said, adding that vaccination centers should not be crowded as vaccination cannot be done directly at the center. He appealed to people to take precautions so that this center does not spread corona.

Only citizens above 45 years of age will be vaccinated at the centers where vaccination is currently underway. There will be separate vaccination centers for 18 to 44-year-olds.

There are 13,000 health departments in the state and even if 100 doses are given every day, 13 lakh people can be vaccinated in one day, he said.

Currently, the state's rate of non-wastage of vaccine is only 1%. It is far below the national average and is credited to health workers who use the right number of vaccines, the health minister said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
File: Workers on beaches in India and other countries on the subcontinent use oxygen-fueled blow torches to cut up giant freighters once they’ve reached the end of their useful livesPremium Premium

India’s need for oxygen is hitting demolition of old ships

1 min read . 08:27 PM IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok GehlotPremium Premium

Rajasthan CM isolates himself after wife tests positive for Covid-19

1 min read . 08:15 PM IST
A health worker takes a swab sample from a man to conduct a RT-PCR Covid-19 coronavirus test in Chennai on Premium Premium

Tamil Nadu records highest single-day surge in Covid-19 cases, crosses 16,000-mark

1 min read . 08:13 PM IST
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is inoculated with AstraZeneca's vaccine against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a pharmacy in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada Premium Premium

Canada PM says AstraZeneca vaccine is safe, despite blood clot death

1 min read . 08:02 PM IST

There is a shortage of Covaxin in the state at present and the vaccine company has agreed to supply 10 lakh vaccines but has given a letter stating that it can supply 20 lakh vaccines per month in July and August.

The company has, however, verbally stated that the Covishield vaccine can be obtained up to 1 crore doses per month.

Discussions regarding the Russian vaccine Sputnik is on with the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

"This vaccine will also be included if it is available at the right price and in the right amount. Vaccines from Zydus Cadila and Johnson & Johnson could be supplied between August and September," the health minister said, adding that the committee of senior ministers will make detailed plans for vaccination of citizens in the age group of 18 to 44 years.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout