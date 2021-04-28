Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Maharashtra intends to complete free vaccination for 5.71 cr people in 6 months

Maharashtra intends to complete free vaccination for 5.71 cr people in 6 months

Premium
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.
2 min read . 08:41 PM IST Kalpana Pathak

  • The state requires 12 crore doses for vaccinating 5 crores 71 lakh citizens in the age group of 18-44 years for which the cabinet has approved an expenditure of Rs6,500 crore

MUMBAI : The Maharashtra state cabinet has decided to provide free vaccinations to 5.71 crore people in the state between the ages of 18 and 44, with a view to completing the program in six months, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said here today.

The Maharashtra state cabinet has decided to provide free vaccinations to 5.71 crore people in the state between the ages of 18 and 44, with a view to completing the program in six months, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said here today.

The state requires 12 crore doses for vaccinating 5 crores 71 lakh citizens in the age group of 18-44 years for which the Cabinet has approved an expenditure of Rs. 6500 crores.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The state requires 12 crore doses for vaccinating 5 crores 71 lakh citizens in the age group of 18-44 years for which the Cabinet has approved an expenditure of Rs. 6500 crores.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

However, he clarified that vaccination will not start from May 1, despite the desire, due to challenging conditions regarding the availability of vaccines. The committee of senior ministers will also make detailed plans for vaccination of citizens in the age group of 18 to 44, Tope said.

The state has the capacity to give two crore vaccines per month.

"Due to non-availability of vaccines at present. Vaccination between the ages of 18 and 44 will not start from May 1. The vaccine can only be obtained by registering on the Covin app, confirming the date and time," a communication from Tope's office said, adding that vaccination centers should not be crowded as vaccination cannot be done directly at the center. He appealed to people to take precautions so that this center does not spread corona.

Only citizens above 45 years of age will be vaccinated at the centers where vaccination is currently underway. There will be separate vaccination centers for 18 to 44-year-olds.

There are 13,000 health departments in the state and even if 100 doses are given every day, 13 lakh people can be vaccinated in one day, he said.

Currently, the state's rate of non-wastage of vaccine is only 1%. It is far below the national average and is credited to health workers who use the right number of vaccines, the health minister said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

Expenditure Secretary T V Somanathan designated as Finance Secretary

1 min read . 09:07 PM IST
Premium

Railways transport 510 MT liquid medical oxygen to Maharashtra, UP, MP and Delhi

1 min read . 09:00 PM IST
Premium

Kerala to purchase one crore doses of Covid vaccines

1 min read . 08:55 PM IST
Premium

Co-Win: Over 35 lakh register in 1 hr as Covid-19 vaccine booking opens for 18+ citizens

1 min read . 08:52 PM IST

There is a shortage of Covaxin in the state at present and the vaccine company has agreed to supply 10 lakh vaccines but has given a letter stating that it can supply 20 lakh vaccines per month in July and August.

The company has, however, verbally stated that the Covishield vaccine can be obtained up to 1 crore doses per month.

Discussions regarding the Russian vaccine Sputnik is on with the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

"This vaccine will also be included if it is available at the right price and in the right amount. Vaccines from Zydus Cadila and Johnson & Johnson could be supplied between August and September," the health minister said, adding that the committee of senior ministers will make detailed plans for vaccination of citizens in the age group of 18 to 44 years.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.