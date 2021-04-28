Maharashtra intends to complete free vaccination for 5.71 cr people in 6 months

"Due to non-availability of vaccines at present. Vaccination between the ages of 18 and 44 will not start from May 1. The vaccine can only be obtained by registering on the Covin app, confirming the date and time," a communication from Tope's office said, adding that vaccination centers should not be crowded as vaccination cannot be done directly at the center. He appealed to people to take precautions so that this center does not spread corona.