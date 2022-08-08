The India Meteorological Department on Monday said moderate to intense spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places Maharashtra. IMD Mumbai predicted moderate to intense spells of rain in Thane, Mumbai, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg during next three to four hours, according to news agency ANI report. Earlier in the day, the weather department said that the southwest monsoon has become active over Maharashtra again after a gap of two weeks, this time bringing extremely heavy showers to south Konkan region.

