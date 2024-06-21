‘Maharashtra is a bank for Modi and Amit Shah’: Congress’ Nana Patole raps BJP over cracks on Atal Setu in Mumbai

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Friday visited the newly inaugurated Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Seva Atal Setu, popularly known as Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, in Navi Mumbai and inspected cracks on the bridge, PTI reported. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Atal Setu, the longest sea bridge in the country, in January 2024.

Patole said all the accusations he had made so far against the Modi government had been legit. “This bridge is just around three months old. With all these cracks, it’s completely evident how it can be a risky situation for the commuters,” the Congress chief said in a video footage released by the news agency.

https://x.com/PTI_NewsAlerts/status/1804127645140914558

The government has been increasing taxes for development, but the reality is just a facade to cover up for their faults, Nana Patole told PTI.

Patole hit out at the central government, saying that the state acts as a bank for Amit Shah and the prime minister. “Make gains from Maharashtra, and sell in Gujarat,” Patole told PTI.

The Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri Nhava Sheva Atal Setu is India’s longest sea bridge, covering 21.8 km, out of which 16.5 km is over the sea.

“The inauguration of Atal Setu shows India’s infrastructural prowess and underscores the country’s trajectory towards a ‘Viksit Bharat’. This project employed around 17,000 labourers and 1,500 engineers while also creating employment opportunities in the transport and construction industries,” PM Modi had said while inaugurating the highway, according to a report by The Hindu.