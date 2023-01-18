This Indian state is facing shortage of 1 crore eggs per day

This Indian state is facing shortage of 1 crore eggs per day2 min read . 09:57 AM IST
- The state consumes more than 2.25 crore eggs per day, an official said
Maharashtra is facing a shortage of one crore eggs per day, an official from the state's animal husbandry department said. The official informed the PTI news agency that they have chalked out a scheme to increase the production of eggs in the state.
Animal husbandry department's additional commissioner Dr Dhananjay Parkale said, "The department plans to give 50 White Leghorn chickens at a subsidised rate of ₹21,000 along with 1,000 cages to each district in an attempt to increase the production".
Maharashtra's animal husbandry department has sent the proposal to the state government for further sanctions, he added.
According to the official, more than 2.25 crore eggs are consumed in Maharashtra per day. And, the state has the capacity to produce 1 to 1.25 crore eggs per day, Parkale said.
Currently, Maharashtra is procuring eggs from Karnataka, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu to overcome shortages.
In Aurangabad, the price of eggs has increased in the last two months. "As of date, the price of 100 eggs in Aurangabad is ₹575. The prices have been above ₹500 (100 eggs) for more than two months," wholesaler Abdul Wahid Shah told PTI news agency.
Meanwhile, price of eggs are soaring in the US. A lingering bird flu outbreak, combined with soaring feed, fuel and labor costs, has led to US egg prices more than doubling over the past year.
The national average price for a dozen eggs hit $3.59 ( ₹293.57) in November, up from $1.72 ( ₹140.65) a year, The Associated Press reported.
Egg prices re up significantly more than other foods — even more than chicken or turkey — because egg farmers were hit harder by the bird flu. More than 43 million (4.3 crore) of the 58 million (5.8 crore) birds slaughtered over the past year to control the virus.
