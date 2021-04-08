During the Covid-19 review meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this evening, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray told the PM that the state was not lagging behind in the fight against COVID- 19. He also urged him to affirm that there should be no politics in this effort, as per a PTI report.

He said, "Maharashtra has increased the number of daily tests and requested for additional vaccine doses. He also sought PM's help in procuring oxygen and ventilators from other states."

Thackeray said the state had succeeded in keeping the virus in check, but the grampanchayat elections, marriage events resulted in the spread of the virus. There was a sudden spike in Vidarbha and the spread was rapid. There was a virus mutation when the situation was being normalised.

The state on Thursday logged 56,286 new COVID cases taking the total number of cases to 32,29,547. Meanwhile, with 376 deaths, the toll rose to 57,028, as per the state health bulletin. This is the highest number of deaths recorded this year. On Tuesday, as the state reported 297 more virus-related fatalities and on Wednesday, as many as 322 death were recorded. However, the total infection count shows a dip as against yesterday's number of 59,907. Currently, the active cases in the state stands at 5,21,317.

The chief minister also added that the state government aims to complete vaccination of 1.77 crore population in the priority list, for which 40 lakh vaccine doses are required per week.

Maharashtra has so far received 1,06,23,500 doses, out of which 92 lakh to 95 lakh have been administered. But the stocks have dried up and many vaccine centres have been shut. He said that the Centre has assured supply of 17.43 lakh doses after April 15, but then there would be interruption in the vaccine drive. He reiterated the demand for lowering the vaccination age limit to 25 years.

During the meeting with the chief ministers, Modi said on Thursday that many states including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Punjab had crossed the peak of the first wave in terms of COVID-19 cases and it was a matter of serious concern.

"A challenging situation is emerging again. We need to fight the second surge in cases. Many states including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Punjab have crossed the first wave of peak in terms of COVID-19 cases. This is a serious concern. People have become complacent. In most states administration has also become relaxed," he said.

"I appeal to you all to stress on COVID19 testing. Our target is to do 70 per cent RT-PCR tests. Let the number of positive cases come high, but do maximum testing," he added.

